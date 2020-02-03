Sanders to deliver response to Trump's State of the Union from New Hampshire

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Kerry denies considering presidential bid: 'Any report otherwise is categorically false' MORE (I-Vt.) will deliver his response to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE's State of the Union address on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

The Sanders campaign announced in an email to reporters on Monday that Sanders will deliver his response at 10:30 p.m. from the Currier Museum of Art Auditorium in Manchester.

The rebuttal will come exactly one week before the Granite State's presidential primary, which Sanders won in 2016.

Sanders has delivered his own responses to Trump's State of the Union addresses since 2018, in addition to Trump's first joint address to Congress after taking office in 2017.

The senator's rebuttal on Tuesday will be separate from the Democratic Party's official response, which will be given by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarLawmakers discuss how to work together in midst of impeachment fight The Hill's Morning Report - Nearing witness vote, GOP rushes to acquit Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Trump defense rests, GOP struggles to bar witnesses MORE (D-Texas) will deliver the Spanish-language version.

This will mark the second year in a row that Democrats choose a figure outside Washington to deliver the party's rebuttal.

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic leader of the Georgia General Assembly who narrowly lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018, delivered last year's official Democratic response.