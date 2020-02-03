Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care

Iowa caucusgoers are prioritizing candidates’ perceived electability and health care policies in choosing who to vote for in the Hawkeye State’s crucial first nominating contest, according to Monday entrance polls.

Voters overwhelmingly said they wanted a Democratic candidate who could defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in November over someone who neatly aligns with their ideologies. Sixty-three percent of respondents to an NBC News entrance poll said they want the Democratic Party to nominate a candidate who "can beat Donald Trump," while 35 percent want a nominee who "agrees with you on major issues."

Two-thirds of voters surveyed in a CNN entrance poll also said they value electability over ideological agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as issues are concerned, health care was widely considered to be the most important to Iowa Democrats. Forty-one percent told NBC News that health care matters most to them in making their decision. Roughly 40 percent said the same to CNN.

Climate change and income inequality were the second- and third-most important issues in both polls.

The polls were conducted before Iowa voters began to caucus and divvy up support for the Democratic candidates running in Monday’s vote.

Centrist candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Klobuchar amid delay in Iowa results: 'We are punching above our weight' Frustration, questions as delays hamper Iowa caucuses MORE (D-Minn.) have repeatedly argued they are better positioned to beat Trump in November, while more liberal candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) say bold ideas are required to unite the country and recapture the White House.

Health care has emerged as a chief fissure in the primary field. Biden, Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE have proposed expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option, while progressives such as Sanders and Warren have introduced different plans to replace private insurance with “Medicare for All.”