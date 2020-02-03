Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh Bloomberg rises into third-place tie with Warren in national poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Decision day in Iowa MORE (D-Hawaii) wished radio host Rush Limbaugh her "love and best wishes" after the right-wing commentator revealed his lung cancer diagnosis on Monday.

In a tweet, the Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 candidate didn't mention Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis specifically but wished for Limbaugh and his loved ones to be "strengthened by God's love" during a "difficult moment" in their lives.

"To Rush Limbaugh: I and my family send our love and best wishes to you and your loved ones at this difficult moment in your life. May your hearts and minds be filled with and strengthened by God's love," she wrote.

— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 4, 2020

The tweet came hours after Limbaugh publicly revealed his diagnosis on his syndicated radio show and amid Gabbard's participation in the Iowa caucuses Monday night, the first contest of the 2020 Democratic primary.

"This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming. I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me," Limbaugh said on his show Monday.

Most polls of the Democratic primary show Gabbard in the single digits in early primary states, including Iowa.