Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Klobuchar amid delay in Iowa results: 'We are punching above our weight' Frustration, questions as delays hamper Iowa caucuses MORE (D-Minn.) put up a positive front amid the delay in results during Monday's Iowa caucuses, assuring supporters that her campaign is ready to move on to New Hampshire.

"We know there are delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight," Klobuchar told a crowd of supporters in Des Moines before she thanked staff, organizers and volunteers.

Klobuchar was the first candidate to address her supporters on television amid the unusually long delay in results. The Minnesota senator has campaigned heavily in the Hawkeye State, leveraging her status as a neighboring senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she has struggled to break into the race's top tier, Klobuchar assured supporters that she was headed to the second Democratic nominating process, set for a week from Tuesday.

"Somehow, someway, I'm going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire," she said to applause. "We are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire, so even in a crowded field of candidates, even during the well-earned impeachment hearing of Donald J. Trump, which kept me bolted to my Senate desk for the last two weeks, we kept fighting."

"My friends here in Iowa, you know we have beaten the odds every step of the way," she said. "We have done it on merit, we have done it with ideas, and we have done it with hard work."

Klobuchar's campaign sent out a memo outlining her strategy going into New Hampshire, touting her endorsements and grassroots strength in the state.

The Iowa Democratic Party said in a Monday evening statement that only 25 percent of precincts had reported their results three hours after the caucuses kicked off.

However, those results have yet to be released, and the state party said that it found inconsistencies in the results.

"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement. "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results."