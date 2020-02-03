Biden to Iowa supporters: 'It's going to be a long night'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE told supporters in Iowa on Monday that he was anticipating a long night after the state Democratic Party said results from the caucuses would be delayed but said he expected a strong performance by his team.

"Looks like it’s going to be a long night, but I’m feeling good," Biden told the crowd of 775 at Drake University during a six-minute address. "The Iowa Democratic Party is working to ... get them straight."

"From all indications, it's going to be close. We're going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know what it is yet, but we feel good about how we are," Biden said. "It's on to New Hampshire!"

Biden's speech came before any results were released and as chaos continued to take over the release of the caucus results. Multiple Democratic sources complained that the Iowa Democratic Party was not being responsive or communicative with the campaigns.

When asked what they had heard, one campaign source said they had heard "literally nothing," while another responded with a shrug emoji.

The former vice president spent much of his brief speech discussing President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE and the need to rebuild the "character" of the country, a topic he often brings up on the stump.

"This is not just another election. This is well beyond our party. This is about ending an era of — well, ending an era, God willing," Biden said. "Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. ... They didn't know last time, I don't think."

Unlike some in the race, Iowa is not considered a must-win state for the former vice president, as he remains the front-runner to win in South Carolina in late February. He also continues to poll well in Nevada, though the results of Iowa and New Hampshire are sure to affect caucusgoers in the Battle Born State.

With or without results from Iowa, Biden is moving on to campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday, along with most of the other candidates vying for the Democratic nod. He is slated to hold events in Nashua and Concord alongside his wife, former second lady Jill Biden.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average, Biden sits in second place in New Hampshire with 17.4 percent support, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) by 9 points.

Updated at 12:45 a.m.