Warren hammers contrasts with Trump in caucus night speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) drew sharp contrasts between herself and President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in a late-night speech on Monday as she and her rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination awaited the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses.

“Donald Trump and I see America from very different viewpoints, and we have since we were born,” Warren told supporters in Des Moines. “Trump grew up in New York City in a 23-room, nine-bathroom mansion. I grew up out in Oklahoma in a two-bedroom house with one bathroom and a converted garage where my three brothers slept.”

“By the time he was 3, Donald Trump was getting a $200,000 allowance every year from his dad’s real estate empire. In total, he got nearly half a billion dollars from his dad. Me? I took on small jobs to make money, babysitting, waitressing, sewing dresses for my aunts.”

The speech, which came amid growing frustration nationwide over the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses, underscored the growing emphasis in the Democratic primary race on electability and the debate over which candidate is best equipped to defeat Trump in November.

Hours after caucusing began on Monday night, final results were yet to be posted. The Iowa Democratic Party said the delay was due to “quality control” issues and scrambled to reassure caucusgoers and political observers that the issues weren’t due to a hack or a compromised tabulating system.

Warren’s remarks made no mention of the issues holding up the caucus results but noted that the race in Iowa was “too close to call.” In the days and weeks leading up to the caucuses, the Massachusetts senator appeared poised for a top-four finish in the Hawkeye State, but her standing in the race was unclear in the final hours of caucus day.

Instead of discussing the drama surrounding the caucus results, she emphasized the differences between herself and Trump. She also made reference to the president’s looming State of the Union address, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow Donald Trump will make a speech about the state of the union,” Warren said. “But I have a message for every American: Our union is stronger than Donald Trump. And in less than a year, our union will be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman.”