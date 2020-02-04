Nashua mayor endorses Buttigieg ahead of New Hampshire primary

Nashua, N.H. Mayor Jim Donchess (D) endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE on Tuesday ahead of the state's presidential primary next week, citing the "unifying vision" of the former South Bend, Ind. mayor's campaign.

"As a fellow mayor, I know first-hand that we don’t have the luxury of letting politics get in the way of what matters most, delivering for the people who depend on you. It’s time we had someone in the White House who understood that," Donchess said in a statement released by Buttigieg's campaign.

"As President, Pete will serve communities like Nashua because he comes from a community like ours, and he will bring the voices of working people from cities and towns across America to Washington," he continued.

Donchess was elected mayor of Nashua, the second biggest city in the Granite State, in 2015. He was the first Democrat elected to the post in over two decades and threw his support behind Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump nears acquittal as spotlight shines on undecideds Mitch McConnell is terrible but John Roberts is actually the worst Overwhelming majority of voters say civility is needed in politics MORE in 2016.

News of the endorsement comes as Buttigieg shifts his focus to New Hampshire despite not having the official results of Monday's Iowa caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party is expected to released its results from the first-in-the-nation caucuses at some point on Tuesday after the contests were plagued with technical glitches and reporting issues.

Despite not having the official results, Buttigieg set an optimistic tone for his campaign in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” Buttigieg said. “Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

A Suffolk University poll released late on Monday showed Buttigieg with 11 percent support in New Hampshire, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.).

Buttigieg is scheduled to hold at least five events in New Hampshire on Tuesday.