Trump labels Democratic caucuses in Iowa an 'unmitigated disaster'

President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in an early morning tweet on Tuesday labeled the Democratic caucuses in Iowa an “unmitigated disaster” after the state’s Democratic Party decided to delay results in the first-in-the-nation voting in the wake of technical and reporting concerns.

"The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that," Trump said.

"The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump,'" he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

He later shared a tweet from the White House social media director, Dan Scavino, showing a flaming dumpster swept away by floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay in Iowa appeared to come after vote totals submitted through an app showed some inconsistencies.

Results from the caucuses will be released sometime Tuesday, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party told reporters Monday night.

Troy Price said the party is “manually verifying all precinct results.”

“We want to emphasize this is a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion, and its exactly why we have a paper tail and systems in place to uphold the integrity of our process,” he added.

As expected, Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses, kicking off his cruise to the 2020 GOP presidential nomination.

His reelection campaign also slammed Iowa Democrats amid their messy caucuses.

Aides to some of the leading 2020 Democratic candidates also expressed frustration over the situation, saying they had heard nearly nothing about the issue with the results.

--Rebecca Klar contributed to this report, which was updated at 8:11 a.m.