Sanders leading in New Hampshire ahead of primary: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) is leading in New Hampshire one week out from the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, according to a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll.

The survey, released late Monday, showed Sanders with 24 percent support among likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE trailed at 8 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) at 13 percent.

The poll is likely to bode well for Sanders, who overwhelmingly won the state's primary in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE came in 11 percent support, while the rest of the field polled at single digits.

The results come as the Democratic hopefuls make their way to the Granite State from Iowa, despite not having official results from that state's caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party is expected to release its results from the first-in-the-nation caucuses at some point on Tuesday after the contests were plagued with technical glitches and reporting issues.

The candidates are set to hit the ground running in New Hampshire on Tuesday as the await the results out of Iowa. Buttigieg is slated to hold at least five events in the state, while Sanders will hold a town hall and deliver his response to Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Warren will also hold a town hall in the state and campaign alongside former 2020 Democratic contender Julián Castro.

The Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll was conducted on February 3-4, among 500 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percent.