Bloomberg would back Sanders over Trump, but hopes he would change policies

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said he would support Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) over President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in November if the progressive lawmaker is his party's nominee.

“I don't agree with him on virtually anything," Bloomberg told Axios of Sanders in an interview on Monday. "But I have committed to support the Democratic candidate because I find Trump so unsuited for the job."

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, added that he “would hope” Sanders would “change some of his policies,” if he did win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Or Congress would make him change some of his policies,” he added.

The comments come as Sanders has risen in national and early state polls.

A RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polls shows Sanders leading the field at 23 percent, a 3.3-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE. The results of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses were delayed after reporting issues, according to the state party.

The results will be released some time Tuesday, the party said.

Bloomberg skipped the Iowa caucuses, and will be opting out of running in the next three nominating contests in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Instead, the billionaire is focusing his self-funded campaign on the Super Tuesday states.

Despite his late entry in the race, Bloomberg is currently fourth in the Democratic field, with 8 percent support nationally, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.