Biden endorsed by JFK daughter Caroline Kennedy

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President Kennedy, on Tuesday, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE in the Democratic primary.

Kennedy championed Biden’s record as well as his character in her announcement.

“Although 60 years have passed, people still tell me that they are inspired by the words from my father’s inaugural address: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ Joe Biden embodies those words,” she said in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Boston Globe, announcing the endorsement.

“He understands that the source of America’s strength — what truly makes us great — are the values and ideals that unite us. That’s what his life of service tells us. That is what his character and decency reflect. That’s why, at this fragile moment for our democracy, Joe Biden is the president we need.”

Kennedy said she supported Biden back when then-candidate Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSanders campaign rejects Trump claims: Democratic primary is 'not currently rigged' YouTube commits to remove misinformation ahead of Iowa caucuses Yang says he can win because he's 'better at the internet' than Trump MORE, whom she also endorsed, asked her to help lead the search for a running mate.

She added that she has “admired” Biden since she served as a Senate intern in 1974.

Kennedy also said that Biden, who has consistently been one of the top moderate contenders in the Democratic field, also has the best chance to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in November by attracting independent and even Republican voters.

“We need a nominee who can compete in every state, who can bring wandering Democrats and independents back to the fold, and even attract some Republicans,” she wrote, adding that Biden on the top of the ticket is also Democrats “best bet” to keep control of “keep the gains we made in the House, and put the Senate in play.”

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.

The backing from Kennedy comes as Biden and his opponents await results from Monday night’s first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus.

The Iowa Democratic Party said results will be released on Tuesday after significant delays resulting in issues with reporting.

The Democrats will next turn their attention to New Hampshire for next week's primary.