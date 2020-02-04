Bloomberg hits Trump in ad ahead of State of the Union

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders campaign rejects Trump claims: Democratic primary is 'not currently rigged' Trump campaign removes Bloomberg News reporter from Iowa event Why the 2020 winning ticket includes Michael Bloomberg MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE in a television advertisement ahead of the president's State of the Union address on Tuesday, marking the latest escalation in the war of words between the two New York businessmen-turned-politicians.

"The Real State of the Union? A nation divided by an angry, out of control president. A White House besotted by lies, chaos, and corruption," a narrator says in the ad.

"It doesn't have to be this way. Next year we can have a leader who will bring people together," the ad continues. "Mike Bloomberg will get it done."

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad will air on MSNBC, Fox, CNN and YouTube platforms just hours before Trump delivers his annual State of the Union address on Capitol Hill.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, is working to make up for lost time and spent roughly $132 million on TV advertisements in addition to $8.19 million on digital ads in the fourth quarter.

He has since seen a rise in the polls, tying with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) in third place in Morning Consult tracking poll on Monday.

Bloomberg has focused most of his attacks on Trump as he prepares to compete in the Super Tuesday states on March 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men both aired television advertisements during the Super Bowl, spending more than $11 million on the spots.

Trump took aim at Bloomberg last week, accusing the former New York City mayor of working with the Democratic National Committee to rig the Democratic primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.).

Bloomberg responded on Sunday, saying Trump "lies about everything" and knows that he can beat him.