Meghan McCain slams Buttigieg for declaring Iowa victory: 'Most millennial move he could pull'

"So, we don't know all the results," Buttigieg told his supporters at Drake University in Des Moines late Monday night. "But we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation."

“So, we don’t know all the results,” Buttigieg told his supporters at Drake University in Des Moines late Monday night. “But we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

Buttigieg reiterated his sentiment on Twitter to his 1.6 million followers.

Iowa, you have shocked the nation.



By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

McCain, 35, mocked her fellow millennial while adding the hashtag "#ParticipationTrophy."

"Mayor Pete claiming victory when there’s no results in whatsoever, is truly the most millennial move he could pull. #ParticipationTrophy," the co-host of "The View" posted.

Mayor Pete claiming victory when there’s no results in whatsoever, is truly the most millennial move he could pull. #ParticipationTrophy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said Tuesday morning that a phone app used by precincts to share results malfunctioned and is partially responsible for the continued delay of Iowa caucus results.

“Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” the party said in a statement.

