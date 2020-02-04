Bloomberg plans to double television spending, expand staff in wake of Iowa confusion: reports

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders campaign rejects Trump claims: Democratic primary is 'not currently rigged' Trump campaign removes Bloomberg News reporter from Iowa event Why the 2020 winning ticket includes Michael Bloomberg MORE reportedly plans to double his television spending and expand his staff as the 2020 Democratic primary field tries to move on from the botched Iowa caucuses.

The presidential candidate signaled to his advisers Tuesday morning that he plans to double television spending in every market he is already advertising in, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Bloomberg instructed his campaign to boost his 1,200 gross rating points in his targeted markets to 2,400 gross rating points, increasing the cost of what is already the most expensive campaign for the Democratic nomination in U.S. history, according to the Post.

The former mayor also told his advisers to expand the campaign’s field staff to more than 2,000 people across the country, strategists involved in the conversations told the Times.

The Bloomberg campaign is reportedly optimistic over the chaotic start in Iowa, where irregularities and technical difficulties led to results being delayed overnight. The state’s Democratic Party has announced it will reveal a "majority" of the outcome at 5 p.m. EST.

“This is the best-case scenario,” Bloomberg senior adviser Howard Wolfson said, according to the Post. “After a year of running, the field is as unsettled as ever. No one has made the sale or even come close to it. Meanwhile, we are taking the fight to [President] Trump every day.”

Bloomberg, who skipped the primary process for the first four states, including Iowa, has gone all-in campaigning for the states that will vote on Super Tuesday and beyond. He has spent more than $300 million on television and digital ads, according to Ad Analytics, the Post reported.

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, told the Times that Bloomberg did not intend to clash directly with other Democrats for fear of weakening the party's chances.

But the campaign has diplomatically reached out to Democratic elected officials to gain support, including those who have already endorsed fellow centrist Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE, in the hopes that if the former vice president doesn’t stand out they will flock to Bloomberg, the Times reported.

