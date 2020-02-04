Joe Walsh: I've realized 'nobody can beat Trump in a Republican primary'

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshWeld warns of Republican Party split, Democratic takeover of Senate GOP spokeswoman likens Sanders rise to Trump: 'You shouldn't just brush off a side' Trump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses MORE (R) said Tuesday that he does not believe President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE can be defeated in a GOP primary.

Walsh tweeted a string of messages following Trump's overwhelming win in the Iowa caucuses, calling for a new political movement for conservatives such as him, while blasting the modern-day Republican Party as a "cult."

"I spoke in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans last night. It was like a MAGA rally. I told them we needed a President who doesn’t lie all the time. The crowd booed me. I told them we needed a President who wasn’t indecent & cruel. The crowd booed me," Walsh tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Afterwards, I realized again that my Republican Party isn’t a Party, it’s a cult. I realized again that nobody can beat Trump in a Republican primary. And most importantly and most sadly, I realized again that I don’t belong in this party. I have no home in this party," he continued.

"And I realized again that something new needs to begin. Whether it’s a political party, or a movement, I don’t know. But there needs to be a home for conservatives who are decent, principled, and respectful. Conservatives who embrace all God’s children, acknowledge that climate change is real, get serious about our debt, abide by our Constitution, and tell the truth. I hope to be a part of this new party. This new movement. But job #1 in 2020 is to stop Trump," Walsh concluded.

I spoke in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans last night. It was like a MAGA rally. I told them we needed a President who doesn’t lie all the time. The crowd booed me. I told them we needed a President who wasn’t indecent & cruel. The crowd booed me. 1/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

to stop Trump. Let’s make sure Trump is defeated in 2020, then we get back to respectfully debating issues. Instead of talking about Trump everyday. Let’s put aside our differences on certain issues now and understand that Trump is the single greatest threat to this Republic. 9/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

Walsh was one of two GOP candidates, the other being former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump wins Iowa GOP caucuses Weld warns of Republican Party split, Democratic takeover of Senate Advocacy group launches tour to encourage religious voters to vote against Trump MORE (R), who competed and lost to Trump in Iowa's GOP primary Monday night.