What the presidential candidates are saying about the Iowa results

Several White House hopefuls are questioning the Iowa Democratic Party's decision to release a portion of the caucus results on Tuesday afternoon following Monday night's delay.

The state party chairman told the candidates' campaigns Tuesday that a “majority” of the caucus results will be released at 5 pm. ET.

Biden campaign adviser Jesse Harris objected to the partial release of caucus results, a Biden aide confirmed to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you put out 50 percent of results, people are going to take that as final," Harris said. "That’s only half. That’s not the total picture [of] what happened yesterday."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) has not been casting doubt on the results but reportedly said she didn't “understand” the party's decision to release a portion of the data Tuesday evening.

"I just don't understand what that means to release half of the data. I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data," Warren told reporters in New Hampshire.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) told reporters Tuesday that the delay is disappointing but said that’s not a reason to question the accuracy of the results.

"I think we should all be disappointed in the inability of the party to come up with timely results, but we are not casting aspersions on the votes that are being counted," Sanders said. "There's no excuse for not having results last night, but that doesn’t mean to say the votes, that the totals, will be inaccurate. That's unfair."

NEW: I asked ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ if it was appropriate for the Biden campaign to raise questions about the results. He said that while it was disappointing that the results did not come in on time. Questioning their accuracy is “unfair”. pic.twitter.com/WoCApGTtwe — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders’s internal campaign data showed him leading the final count with 29.66 percent of the state’s delegates, senior adviser Jeff Weaver said on MSNBC.

Meanwhile, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE has been championing what he called a victory Monday night.

He gave a speech to supporters saying his campaign “shocked the nation.” Buttigieg on Tuesday defended his decision to make the speech, telling MSNBC he based it off internal campaign data.

A spokesperson for Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Klobuchar amid delay in Iowa results: 'We are punching above our weight' Frustration, questions as delays hamper Iowa caucuses MORE's (D-Minn.) campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.