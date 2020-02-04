First Iowa results show Buttigieg, Sanders ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early and incomplete results from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses showed former South Bend, Ind., Mayornarrowly leading Sen.(I-Vt.), a triumphant edge for two outsider candidates that was overshadowed by technical errors that delayed the vote count for almost a day.The first batch of results, which accounted for 62 percent of the approximately 1,700 precincts across the state, showed Buttigieg leading with about 28 percent of the delegates who will eventually be elected to the national convention. Sanders was running second, with 25 percent of the so-called delegate shares.Sen.(D-Mass.) had taken 18 percent of the vote, while former Vice Presidentlagged in fourth place with just under 16 percent.With so many precincts left to count, the race remained too close to call. Both Sanders and Buttigieg claimed victory on Tuesday, long before the actual results came in.But what should have meant a massive boost for Sanders and Buttigieg was instead overshadowed by the reporting errors that bedeviled an app meant to speed the results. By the time the first results came out, Sanders and Buttigieg were already in New Hampshire, which holds its primary on Tuesday.The Iowa Democratic Party’s flub was so catastrophic that it gave an opening to one candidate who did not even compete for Iowa votes: former New York City Mayor. Bloomberg, who is bypassing early states to focus on delegate-rich Super Tuesday contests, took advantage of the chaos and confusion of the delayed results to double his television buys.The delay has also robbed Iowa voters of their traditional role winnowing the Democratic field. The early results showed Biden and Sen.(D-Minn.) — two moderate candidates who had spent both their time and money making Iowa a priority — mired well behind the three front-runners.Swift losses on Monday night might have forced either or both from the race, but by the time results came out they were going ahead with planned events in New Hampshire.Both Sanders and Buttigieg demonstrated an ability to build broad coalitions across Iowa. They finished first and second among both men and women — Sanders won men by 5 points, Buttigieg won women by 4. Sanders dominated among younger voters, taking 48 percent among those under the age of 30, while Buttigieg led among middle-aged voters and held his own across age groups.The two front-runners led the rest of the field among voters who said health care was the most important issue to them, a potential preview of a clash to come between Sanders’s "Medicare for All" plan and what Buttigieg calls his "Medicare for all who want it" plan.“He makes me feel hopeful that we could actually get things moving toward the right people,” said Elsie Rankin, a chemist who caucused for Sanders at her precinct at Edmunds Elementary School in Des Moines. “He just makes me feel like I could trust him to impact my life.”Sanders led the field by a wide margin among the 37 percent of voters who said they would rathe nominate a candidate who agrees with them on most issues, while Buttigieg edged Biden among the 61 percent who said they preferred a candidate who could beat, a potentially embarrassing result for a candidate like Biden who staked his entire campaign on the ability to beat the sitting president.“When I looked at President Obama, he was someone who was an outsider. I see Pete as an outsider as well,” said James Stevens, who works in financial services and who caucused for Buttigieg at the same precinct. “I think having someone that’s younger, that has a different outlook, I think that’s what we need, and it just takes me back to Obama. He was younger, he had a different perspective, a different way of looking at things, a different way of bringing people together. And I think that’s what we could get from Mayor Pete.”Frustrations continued mounting Tuesday, even after the state party told campaigns it would release the first batch of data late in the day.