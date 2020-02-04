Trump campaign mocks Biden after partial Iowa caucus results

President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE’s reelection campaign mocked former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCampaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Iowa caucus results not expected until morning MORE on Tuesday after partial results from the Iowa caucuses showed him running in fourth place.

“Joe Biden repeatedly said he would win Iowa. In reality, he may slip to fifth place and lose to [Sen.] Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Klobuchar amid delay in Iowa results: 'We are punching above our weight' Frustration, questions as delays hamper Iowa caucuses MORE,” the campaign said in a statement, referencing the Minnesota Democrat.

“A crazy socialist and a former small town mayor just crushed the former Vice President,” it added, apparently referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE.

The statement comes after the Iowa Democratic Party released results from 62 percent of the approximately 1,700 precincts across the state that voted in Monday night’s caucuses.

The figures showed Buttigieg leading with about 28 percent of the delegates who will eventually be elected to the national convention, followed by Sanders in second with 25 percent of the so-called delegate shares. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (D-Mass.) took 18 percent of the vote, while Biden rounded out the top four with 16 percent.

Biden’s camp had worked to lower expectations for his showing in Iowa heading into Monday’s caucuses, with the campaign sending an email before the contest saying it would “compete every step of the way” regardless of the results.

Trump’s campaign released a video cutting together interview clips of the former vice president saying he would win the Hawkeye State’s caucuses.

WATCH: Joe Biden repeatedly said he would win Iowa.



Now we know he likely finished far behind, in fourth place. pic.twitter.com/gMAulgybHV — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 4, 2020

“Oh, I plan on winning Iowa. I’m working like hell to win Iowa,” Biden said in one clip from October.

Biden has centered his campaign around his perceived electability, arguing that a centrist such as himself is best positioned to defeat Trump in a handful of key swing states in the general election. The former vice president has made his argument that he would beat Trump “like a drum” a cornerstone of his stump speech.

The Trump campaign mocked the claim, releasing its statement with the subject line, “Joe Biden Predicted He Would Win Iowa. He Got Beat Like a Drum.”