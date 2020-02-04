Buttigieg again claims victory after partial Iowa results show him leading

The results are not final and were released a day after technical errors delayed the Iowa vote count by almost a day. The Democratic state party chairman, Troy Price, said earlier he did not have a timeline on when the final results would be released.
Buttigieg had faced strong criticism from rivals after appearing to declare victory on Monday night, even as no results from the caucuses had been released.
Addressing supporters on Tuesday, Buttigieg touted the early results, in a version of his speech he gave on Monday night in Des Moines.
"Just in case you haven't been glued to your phone for the last few minutes, I want you to hear something from me," Buttigieg said on Tuesday.
"Results are in from a majority of precincts, and they show our campaign in first place," he said to cheers.
The partial results showed Buttigieg's chief rival for the moderate mantel of the party, former Vice President Joe Biden, placing fourth, behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).