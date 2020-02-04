Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Campaigns fume about being left in the dark after Iowa results delayed Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results MORE (I-Vt.) went after President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE over climate change and the recently signed North American trade deal on Tuesday night while responding to his State of the Union address.

Sanders, who previously delivered his own response to the president's address to Congress in 2018 and 2019, predicted during his remarks on Tuesday night that Trump had delivered his final State of the Union speech.

"I just listened to Donald Trump's third, and what I believe to be his very last, State of the Union address," Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Manchester, N.H.

The progressive senator went on to slam Trump's economic message, pointing specifically to what he said was growing income inequality under the Trump administration.

“When Donald Trump was a candidate to president, he promised the American people that the wealthy would not benefit from this tax plan,” Sanders said. "He lied."

We just listened to Donald Trump’s third, and what I expect, will be his very last, State of the Union Address. My response: https://t.co/rQhY1wssXq — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 5, 2020

Sanders in his remarks also hit Trump on the recently-passed USMCA trade deal, reiterating his stance that it does not do enough to help Americans. He went on to criticize Trump for not mentioning topics such as climate change and gun control on Tuesday.

“It is equally as important to discuss what President Trump refused to talk about," Sanders said. "In the year 2020, how can a president of the United States give a State of the Union speech and not mention climate change?"

He wrapped up his response on a unifying note, calling it an "unprecedented" moment in history and saying that Americans can move forward together.

Sanders has delivered his own responses to Trump's State of the Union addresses since 2018, in addition to Trump's first joint address to Congress after taking office in 2017.

His response came as early results out of Monday night's Iowa caucuses showed Sanders in second place behind former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Entrance polls: Iowa caucusgoers prioritize electability, health care Trump wins Iowa GOP caucuses MORE (D).

The senator's response followed the Democratic Party's official response to Trump's speech, delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as the Spanish-language version, delivered by Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas).

Trump's speech focused on touting his achievements as president ahead of his reelection campaign this year. The president cited economic growth, securing U.S. borders and protecting the U.S. from foreign enemies.

Tensions were apparent in the House chamber on Tuesday with Trump appearing to neglect to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Decision day in Iowa Trump and Congress should partner on China's human rights — and on Taiwan This week: Trump to give State of the Union before impeachment trial wraps MORE's (D-Calif.) hand at the beginning of the speech and the Democratic leader later taking her copy of his speech and ripping it up.