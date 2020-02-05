Jill Stein knocks Buttigieg as 'status quo'

Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential nominee in 2016, criticized Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict MORE as a “status quo” politician on Wednesday.

“He tells people to have high hopes & low expectations. Under the folksy Heartland mayor is an ambitious resume-padder. Behind the liberal rhetoric, he stands for the status quo,” Stein tweeted.

“How can he win if Black voters see through the hype?” she asked.

Stein's comments were made after a majority of the official results from the Monday night Iowa caucuses were released, showing the former South Bend, Ind., mayor leading the field.

The first batch of results, accounting for 62 percent of the approximately 1,700 precincts across the state, showed Buttigieg leading with 26.9 percent of the delegates. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) trailed in second with 25 percent of the so-called delegate shares.

Buttigieg, however, could face a tougher challenge in more diverse states. He has failed to gain widespread support from black voters, and polls show him trailing top contenders in South Carolina.

The upcoming Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina will be the first state with a significant portion of black voters to choose a primary candidate.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg was not immediately available for comment.