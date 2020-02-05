Klobuchar releases final ad in New Hampshire ahead of primary

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: US deploys low-yield nukes on submarines | Watchdog warns Iraq withdrawal 'likely' means ISIS resurgence | What to watch in Trump's State of the Union Early winners and losers from the Iowa caucuses The Hill's Campaign Report: Buttigieg, Sanders ahead in Iowa debacle MORE’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign released its final ad in New Hampshire Wednesday less than a week before the Granite State’s primary.

The ad, a broadcast, cable and digital buy, hammers President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' READ: Speaker Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union address Pelosi hammers Trump's speech: 'A manifesto of mistruths' MORE and casts Klobuchar as an ally for everyday Americans.

“We have a president who thinks everything is about him. His tweets, his golf courses, his ego,” Klobuchar says in the ad.

“But I think the job is about you. Your health care, your schools, your security, your families and your future,” she adds. “I’ll be a president and a commander in chief who restores decency to the White House and gets things done for you.”

The Klobuchar campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding how much the latest ad buy cost.

Klobuchar is working to gin up support in New Hampshire, where she is running in the mid-single digits, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The Minnesota Democrat had hoped for a strong showing in neighboring Iowa this week, but preliminary results showed her in fifth place behind former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Pressley says 'the cruelty is the point' for Trump in response to speech Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict Trump bashes 'Medicare for All' in swipe at Sanders MORE.