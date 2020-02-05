Mets mascot to make appearance at Bloomberg event in NY

The New York Mets mascot will join Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s supporters in Queens on Thursday as the former New York City mayor's campaign opens its second field office in the city.

The Bayside office will “be the heart of the campaign's Queens operation,” officials said.

In addition to “Mr. Met,” New York City Council Member Paul Vallone (D), New York State Assembly member Clyde Vanel (D) and former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman (D) will be at the opening.

The campaign office will be staffed by seven full-time workers as well as volunteers.

Bloomberg, who entered the race late, has surged in recent polls after spending hundreds of millions of dollars in his self-funded campaign on ad buys.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Bloomberg at 10.6 percent support nationally, placing him in fourth place in the 2020 Democratic primary race behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict Trump bashes 'Medicare for All' in swipe at Sanders MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Pressley says 'the cruelty is the point' for Trump in response to speech Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (D-Mass.).

The billionaire candidate reportedly signaled to advisers Tuesday morning that he plans to double television spending in every market in which he’s already advertising.

Bloomberg decided to skip the first four nominating contests, including the chaotic Iowa caucuses that kicked off the voting season on Monday night, to focus his efforts instead on Super Tuesday and later-voting states.