2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019

The Democratic presidential candidates spent more than $4.1 million on private flights in the final three months of 2019, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show, nearly a 90 percent increase above the third quarter totals of the year.

No candidate spent more on private flights last quarter than Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (I-Vt.), who paid roughly $1.2 million to Apollo Jets LLC, a luxury charter service based in New York. That’s more than three times what he spent on private flights in the second and third quarters of the year combined.

He paid $23,200 to the Vermont-based carbon offsets provider Native Energy, keeping in line with a pledge his campaign made last year to offset all travel-related carbon emissions.

A spokesperson for Sanders’s campaign did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Not far behind him was former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict Trump bashes 'Medicare for All' in swipe at Sanders MORE, who spent more than $1 million on private flights in the same period, up from $924,000 in the third quarter or the year, according to FEC filings. Biden has also purchased carbon offsets for his private flights.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Pressley says 'the cruelty is the point' for Trump in response to speech Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (D-Mass.), meanwhile, dropped about $720,500 on charter flights — more than five times what she spent in the third quarter. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts senator pointed to a $16,758 donation her campaign also paid to Native Energy for carbon offsets.

Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos MSNBC's Wallace urges Democrats to stop infighting: Trump is 'the enemy' Bloomberg rises into third-place tie with Warren in national poll MORE, the former tech executive, spent nearly $117,000 on private air travel, up from about $26,000. A spokesperson for his campaign declined to comment on the spending.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Campaign Report: Buttigieg, Sanders ahead in Iowa debacle First Iowa results show Buttigieg, Sanders ahead Trump won Iowa's Democratic caucus chaos, so what's next? MORE, who’s self-funding his presidential campaign, dropped about $646,000 on a private plane between late November, when he announced his candidacy, and the end of the year.

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: US deploys low-yield nukes on submarines | Watchdog warns Iraq withdrawal 'likely' means ISIS resurgence | What to watch in Trump's State of the Union Early winners and losers from the Iowa caucuses The Hill's Campaign Report: Buttigieg, Sanders ahead in Iowa debacle MORE (D-Minn.) spent just under $85,000 on charter flights in the fourth quarter, a nearly 270 percent increase over the roughly $23,000 she spent in the third quarter, her latest federal filings show. Her campaign did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Only one candidate, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict MORE, spent less on private flights in the last four months of 2019 than he did in the preceding quarter. He spent about $323,517 on charter aircraft in the fourth quarter, compared to nearly $479,000 in the third.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg said that the former mayor flies commercial “as often as possible” and only charters flights “when the schedule dictates.” The spokesperson also noted that Buttigieg was still serving as mayor of South Bend during the fourth quarter and occasionally had to fly non-commercial to uphold his official duties while on the campaign trail.

Like his top rivals, Buttigieg has purchased carbon offsets for his private plane travel.

Four other candidates – Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSteyer spokesperson: 'We still feel like we have a real shot' MSNBC's Wallace urges Democrats to stop infighting: Trump is 'the enemy' The Hill's Morning Report - App flap delays Iowa caucus results MORE, Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetUse of voting tabulation apps raise red flags on Capitol Hill Democratic senators ask banks to prohibit funding Arctic drilling The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE (D-Colo.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard10 Democrats to boycott Trump State of the Union address The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh MORE (D-Hawaii) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos Deval Patrick hits rivals' reactions to Iowa results chaos 2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month MORE – did not report any campaign spending on private flights in the last three months of last year.

It’s not unusual for presidential candidates to charter flights, especially in the final months before primary voting begins. But the flights also come at a hefty price. In Biden’s case, more than $1 out of every $25 he spent went to charter air travel, while $1 in every $40 was spent on air travel for Sanders.

In the third quarter, the candidates spent a combined $2.2 million on private flights, according to FEC filings. And in the three-month period before that, the combined total was roughly $680,000.

The fourth quarter FEC reports only cover the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, but the candidates are still relying on private flights in the new year. Both Sanders and Warren have chartered planes in recent days to travel between Washington and early primary and caucus states.