Iowa state field director departs Biden campaign after fourth-place showing: report

Adrienne Bogen, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict Trump bashes 'Medicare for All' in swipe at Sanders MORE’s Iowa field director, will leave the campaign in the wake of initial numbers from the Iowa caucuses that show Biden coming in fourth, Politico reported.

“We had precinct captains who didn’t know how to run a caucus. And a few didn’t even show. We lost friggin’ people on the second ballot of voting in the caucus! Someone’s head had to roll,” an upper-level staffer with the Biden campaign told the publication.

Bogen is the first post-Iowa departure from the campaign, Politico reported, citing several sources within the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although full results from the Iowa caucuses have not yet been made available, initial numbers showed the former vice president behind former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Pressley says 'the cruelty is the point' for Trump in response to speech Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (D-Mass.), with less than 16 percent of the raw vote.

Bogen was previously field director in the 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary for former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who lost to then-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

“The Biden campaign is desperate to blame everyone for his problems in Iowa — the state party, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' READ: Speaker Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union address Pelosi hammers Trump's speech: 'A manifesto of mistruths' MORE, Adrienne — and that’s bullshit,” a friend of Bogen’s told the publication.

Since the preliminary caucus results, Biden has directly called out both Sanders and Buttigieg, accusing the former mayor of “saying the Obama-Biden administration was a failure” and saying Sanders would hurt down-ballot races of Democrats by associating them with socialism.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.