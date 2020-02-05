MoveOn targets vulnerable GOP senators with ad campaign following impeachment

Progressive advocacy group MoveOn announced Wednesday it would launch an advertising campaign against three vulnerable GOP senators who voted to acquit President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' READ: Speaker Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union address Pelosi hammers Trump's speech: 'A manifesto of mistruths' MORE in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

The messages targeting Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySham acquittal will come back to bite GOP Behind the scenes of McConnell's impeachment drama Senate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge MORE (Ariz.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerUS lawmakers push WHO to recognize Taiwan as independent state as coronavirus outbreak continues Sham acquittal will come back to bite GOP Behind the scenes of McConnell's impeachment drama MORE (Colo.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCollins: It would be 'helpful' for Trump to apologize Susan Collins challenger: 'I would vote to remove' Trump GOP senators label Trump's behavior 'shameful' but not impeachable MORE (Maine) are the opening salvo of the “Vote Them Out” ad campaign that MoveOn says it will continue through the November elections.

“Republican Senators may have failed to do their job, but voters won’t fail to do ours. We have one message for Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans who time and time again have helped cover up his abuses: We will see you at the ballot box,” said MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting.

The ads accuse the senators of being “complicit” in Trump’s “crimes” and call their acquittal votes “disgraceful.”

“Martha McSally is complicit in Trump’s crimes. She just voted to let Trump violate the Constitution. She ignored her solemn oath to uphold the law and gave Trump the green light to keep undermining the integrity of our elections,” a narrator reads in the ad targeting McSally. “Martha McSally didn’t do her job, but we are ready to do ours. Vote her out.”

NEWS: MoveOn launches new TV ad calling on frustrated Arizonans to vote out @SenMcSallyAZ after her disgraceful impeachment vote



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/JG2VsvbeYU — MoveOn (@MoveOn) February 5, 2020

The advertisements will run on digital platforms as well as broadcast markets in Phoenix, Denver and Portland, Ore.

The announcement of the ad campaign came almost immediately after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on impeachment articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate voted nearly along party lines on the first article, with only Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySusan Collins challenger: 'I would vote to remove' Trump GOP senators label Trump's behavior 'shameful' but not impeachable Collins will vote to acquit Trump MORE (R-Utah) breaking ranks, and entirely along party lines for the second charge.

Democrats had accused Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and obstructing Congress by hindering subsequent probes into his conduct, but Republicans maintained his conduct did not rise to the level of impeachment.

“This was not a trial, it was a cover-up. Republicans in Congress are knowing and willing accomplices in Donald Trump’s efforts to solicit foreign interference in our elections,” Epting said. “Trump is corrupt, and Republican Senators are complicit in his corruption. We will mobilize to vote them out, and that starts with this ad campaign and grassroots accountability work.”

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates all three of the Senate races as toss ups.