Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results

The Iowa Democratic Party said it would issue a “minor correction” to the latest results of the Iowa caucuses released earlier on Wednesday.

The party did not reveal what the correction would entail. The party this week was forced to delay the results of the caucuses that took place on Monday after spotting issues in an app used to transmit reports from caucus sites across the state.

The latest results released early on Wednesday afternoon, covering 75 percent of precincts, showed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict MORE holding on to a narrow lead in the state’s delegate share, followed closely by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Sanders hits Trump, predicts he delivered his 'last' State of the Union address Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (I-Vt.).

“There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily,” the party tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The Iowa Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The correction is just the latest development in a process that has sparked an avalanche of confusion regarding the caucus results, leading to strong criticism of how Iowa Democrats handled the process.

The disorder was largely fueled by the breakdown of a new app the Iowa Democratic Party was using for the first time this year that was intended to speed up reporting. The party said there were “inconsistencies” in the way the outcomes are reported.