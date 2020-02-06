Steyer unveils education plan to double federal funding of pre-K through 12th grade education

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom Fahr Steyer2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election 2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire MORE (D) revealed his education plan designed to double federal funding for pre-K through 12th grade education.

Steyer’s proposal aims to address inequality in education, learning resources, and opportunities, specifically for students of color and students from low-income families.

“For too long, we have underinvested in our children and legislated inequities into the system that rob American students of the skills needed to thrive as participants in our democracy, society, and economy,” he said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The smartest investment we as a society can make is in our people, and my plan will improve the quality of education every student receives regardless of zip code,” he added.

The philanthropist’s plan seeks to provide free, universal access to “high quality” preschool and pay teachers as skilled professionals by matching every dollar they are paid by states and districts.

Steyer also aims to cut the dropout rate in half, address child poverty, increase apprenticeships and workforce credentials in high schools, and freeze charter school expansion and boost accountability.

The presidential candidate said education contributes to “our collective prosperity,” adding that his mom worked as a teacher at New York Public Schools.

Steyer has received less than 1 percent of the total state delegate equivalents in the results of the Iowa caucuses with 92 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday night. But he slid into third in last week’s Morning Consult poll for the early primary states behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' Biden offers advice to young people with stutters: It's important 'to not let that define them' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.).

The philanthropist has qualified for Friday’s New Hampshire debate.