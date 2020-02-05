Warren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg maintains slim lead after second round of Iowa results released Pressley says 'the cruelty is the point' for Trump in response to speech Schumer: Trump address 'demagogic, undignified, highly partisan' MORE (D-Mass.) said in New Hampshire on Wednesday that male candidates who believe they are better positioned to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' READ: Speaker Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union address Pelosi hammers Trump's speech: 'A manifesto of mistruths' MORE because of their gender are "wrong."

“I believe they think so,” Warren told an attendee at a CNN town hall when asked if men have a better chance at defeating Trump because of their gender.

"But they would be wrong," she added.

Warren went on to explain that voters were skeptical that former President John F. Kennedy could be elected in 1960 due to his Roman Catholic faith, and how former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhite House, Republicans blast Pelosi for ripping up copy of Trump speech Early winners and losers from the Iowa caucuses Why Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation status MORE also faced doubts that he could be elected president as an African American.

Warren has repeatedly pushed back on the notion that her gender would be a roadblock on her path to the White House, noting her past electoral successes.

The issue of gender and electability took center stage in the primary last month after Warren said Sanders, during a private meeting in 2018, expressed doubts over whether a woman could be elected president in 2020.

Sanders has vehemently denied the allegation, calling it "ludicrous" at the last Democratic debate in Iowa.

“Anybody knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be President of the United States,” he said.