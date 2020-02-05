Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos MSNBC's Wallace urges Democrats to stop infighting: Trump is 'the enemy' Bloomberg rises into third-place tie with Warren in national poll MORE congratulated Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySusan Collins challenger: 'I would vote to remove' Trump GOP senators label Trump's behavior 'shameful' but not impeachable Collins will vote to acquit Trump MORE (R-Utah) for voting to convict President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' READ: Speaker Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union address Pelosi hammers Trump's speech: 'A manifesto of mistruths' MORE in the Senate on Wednesday.

"I just want to congratulate Sen. Mitt Romney for voting his conscious and his character," Yang told CNN's Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonJill Biden on Lindsey Graham: 'We used to be great friends, and now he's changed' Conservative group: CNN's Don Lemon segment shows what 'elites of America think about the rest of the country' Heritage Action Spokesperson reacts to Lemon apology to Trump supporters MORE at a town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"He was the lone Republican to do so, which was disappointing but not wholly surprising," he continued. "We have to bring the country together, solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place, and that's how we're going to defeat him in the fall.

Romney shocked his Republican colleagues on Wednesday when he voted to convict Trump on the charge of abuse of power in his Senate impeachment trial, saying “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust [and] a flagrant assault on our electoral rights.” Romney voted to acquit on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Yang said impeachment alone would not make it more difficult to defeat Trump in November.

"I think the ongoing polarization of our country is making Donald Trump harder to best in November," Yang said when asked if impeachment would make it more difficult for a Democrat to defeat Trump in November.

"The fact is many Americans have regarded this impeachment process as a football game or a baseball game where you know what the score is going to be at the end," he continued. "That's the way it played out, unfortunately."