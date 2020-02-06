Buttigieg, Sanders in virtual tie with 97 percent of Iowa precincts reporting

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) are in a virtual tie in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, according to the latest results, released overnight.

With 97 percent of precincts now reporting, Buttigieg has 26.2 percent and Sanders has 26.1 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.) trails with 18.2 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' Biden offers advice to young people with stutters: It's important 'to not let that define them' MORE has 15.8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) has 12.2 percent.

No other Democratic presidential candidates has double-digit support in the caucuses, which were marred by technical problems.

Buttigieg had held a narrow lead over Sanders in earlier results.

--This developing report will be updated.