Trump supporters flooded Iowa hotline, increasing delays: report

A hotline that was used by Iowa precinct chairs to report Democratic caucus results was reportedly flooded with calls on Monday from President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' MORE supporters after the number was posted online, elongating the delays in the vote tallying process, sources told Bloomberg.

Sources told the news outlet that Ken Sagar, a state Democratic central committee member, told other party officials on a Wednesday conference call that a high volume of people called in and expressed support for the president.

The hotline number was posted online after an app used by the party to count precinct votes, largely malfunctioned, forcing the precinct chairs to try to use the hotline to report results.

The results have been delayed for days following the app malfunction. According to the report, after the issues with the app developed, a number of precinct chairs turned to the hotline to try and report results, but were met with hours of hold time and often just gave up.

The chaos has been a black eye for Democrats at the beginning of the nominating process as the New Hampshire primary is just days away and there are still no final results from the Hawkeye State.

As of Thursday morning, the party was still counting votes, with 96 percent of the votes counted.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) are locked in a virtual tie.

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, reportedly didn't explicitly mention Trump supporters on the conference call but did allude to interference.

In a text message to Bloomberg, Tim Murtaugh — Trump's campaign spokesperson — said: “Don’t know anything about that but maybe Democrats should consider using an app of some kind next time."