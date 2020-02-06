Buttigieg, Sanders gain while Biden slides in national poll following Iowa caucuses

Morning Consult's latest national poll shows that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' Biden offers advice to young people with stutters: It's important 'to not let that define them' MORE has fallen in the polls since the Iowa caucuses, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) have experienced a bump in their poll numbers.

Morning Consult surveyed about 2,500 Democratic primary voters each day from Feb. 3 to 5 and asked them who they would vote for if their state's primary was that day.

Over the three-day period, Biden went from 29 percent of the vote to 24 percent. Buttigieg rose from 7 percent to 12 percent, and Sanders rose from 22 percent to 25 percent.

Sanders's 1-point lead is within the poll's margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Regardless of the multitude of problems surrounding the results of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, Biden's standing was far from ideal. With 97 percent of precincts reported, Biden is fourth with a state delegate equivalent of 15.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg surged to a virtual tie with Sanders at 26.2 percent and 26.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.) is in third, with 18.2 percent.

Sanders leads the popular vote, according to the results, getting 26.5 percent compared to Buttigieg's 25 percent. That translates into a difference of about 2,500 votes.

The next Democratic primary is Tuesday in New Hampshire.