Buttigieg touts Iowa results after Biden jabs at his inexperience

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg took to the television show "The View" to discuss the caucus results in Iowa while also responding to former Vice President Joe Biden's criticism of the former South Bend, Ind., mayor.

MORE: @PeteButtigieg reacts to Biden’s comments on his experience: “If that argument is about electability, and the ability to win, we just had the first election of the 2020 process. And I think that’s my answer.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA https://t.co/m8wDaKj8XN — The View (@TheView) February 6, 2020

In the interview, Buttigieg responds to Biden's claims that it is a risky move to elect a president who has never handled a political role higher than mayor.

"Do we want to take the risk of falling back on the familiar when that generally does not work for us in presidential elections?" the former mayor said. "If that argument is about electability, and the ability to win, we just had the first election of the 2020 process. And I think that's my answer."

Buttigieg also said on the show that America could have an appetite for a real outsider as opposed to an "elite insider" like President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' MORE.

"Think about the lessons of history: Every time that my party has won the White House ... It's been with a candidate who is new in national politics ... and was opening the door to a new generation," he said.

Speaking in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Biden directed remarks at Buttigieg after the former vice president ran roughly 10 points behind him in the Iowa caucus tallies with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

"Mayor Pete likes to attack me as well. He's a good man. Calls me part of the old, failed Washington," Biden said, listing accomplishments achieved under the Obama administration. "Is he really saying the Obama-Biden administration was a failure? Pete, just say it out loud."

As of Wednesday, Biden is polling in second place in New Hampshire, which holds its primary on Tuesday.