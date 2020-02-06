Yang lays off dozens of staffers after disappointing Iowa finish: report

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire 2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019 MORE announced that he is letting go dozens of staffers, including several senior-level positions in his campaign, Politico first reported Thursday.

Yang is reportedly laying off his national political and policy directors as well as the deputy national political director, among others. The move comes after Yang received less than 1 percent of delegates in the Iowa caucuses, according to information available thus far.

In a statement to The Hill, Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann called the layoffs a "natural evolution of the campaign," adding that they plan to shift resources to New Hampshire.

“As part of our original plans following the Iowa caucuses, we are winding down our Iowa operations and restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches,” he said. “These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken, and Andrew Yang is going to keep fighting for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign and placed a stake in the future of our country.”