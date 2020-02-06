Kerry to campaign for Biden in New Hampshire in lead-up to primary

Former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryIowa caucuses prove that tech isn't always the right answer Democratic critiques of Sanders miss the mark Hill.TV host Saagar Enjeti claims Biden campaign on 'verge of imminent implosion' MORE will travel to New Hampshire to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' Biden offers advice to young people with stutters: It's important 'to not let that define them' MORE Saturday ahead of the Granite State’s Tuesday presidential primary, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.

Kerry will hold events for his fellow Obama administration alumnus in Manchester, Litchfield and Portsmouth as part of Biden’s “Vote Joe, Beat Trump” surrogate tour, which will last through the primary and involve more than 20 surrogates in the state’s 10 counties.

The former Massachusetts senator was reported over the weekend to be considering entering the presidential race himself, citing concern over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE’s (I-Vt.) rise in the polls. Kerry sharply denied those reports on Twitter, tweeting, “As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is f---ing (or categorically) false. I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president.”

Kerry later deleted the tweet and rewrote it without the profanity.

New Hampshire, where Sanders is the putative favorite according to recent polling, will be a crucial state for the former vice president after tentative results from this week's Iowa caucus put him in fourth place.