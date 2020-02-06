Trump campaign chief relocating to Washington: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' MORE’s campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE is temporarily relocating to Washington, D.C., after some of the president’s allies complained about his pay and commitment, Bloomberg News reported.

Previously, Parscale had traveled between campaign offices in the D.C. suburb of Rosslyn, Va., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he owns a home and a condo.

“It was always the plan to move to DC full-time once the primaries started so that I would spend less time in the air,” Parscale said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg. “I’ll return home to Florida after the president is re-elected in November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign advisers told the news outlet that Trump did not pressure Parscale to move but that the campaign chief instead wanted to spend more time with his wife and two dogs, who will move with him.

This will also make it easier for him to attend meetings with Trump at the White House and limit judgement on the campaign manager’s compensation, which some have asked the president about, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The Hill reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Parscale served as the digital media director for Trump’s 2016 campaign and was credited with using social media to help propel Trump to the White House. Campaign chiefs during that campaign included Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortDOJ releases new tranche of Mueller witness documents Treasury adviser pleads guilty to making unauthorized disclosures in case involving Manafort DOJ argues Democrats no longer need Mueller documents after impeachment vote MORE, Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski decides against Senate bid Georgia ready for unpredictable Senate race Trump on Harris dropping out of race: 'We will miss you Kamala!' MORE and Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwaySenate acquits Trump, ending impeachment saga Gingrich calls on Pelosi to be censured: 'Disgusted' by 'viciously partisan action' Kellyanne Conway denounces Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech MORE.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington released a report on Tuesday finding that Trump's reelection campaign and associated organizations have paid millions to Parscale’s ad-buying, data and consulting firms. Parscale, who received a percentage of campaign ad purchases in 2016, has denied he is benefiting from those payments, according to the news outlet.