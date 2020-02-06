Six women of color leave Warren campaign in Nevada: report

Six women of color left Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE’s (D-Mass.) Nevada team after complaints of racial insensitivity within the campaign, Politico reported Thursday.

The departures have happened over the course of several months starting in November, according to the news outlet. Nevada is known for its large Latino population in contrast to other early primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire. The Nevada primary takes place February 22, a week before Super Tuesday on March 3.

The staffers who left the 70-person operation in the battleground state reportedly complained that they felt tokenized by the campaign because of their race. One staffer told Politico they felt like they were “there to literally bring color into the space, but not the knowledge and voice that comes with it.”

Much of the disputes came as staffers urged the campaign to produce more Spanish-language literature, hold events in Spanish and have more Spanish-speaking staffers join the campaign.

“During the time I was employed [in] Nevada for Warren, there was definitely something wrong with the culture,” Megan Lewis, a field organizer who joined the campaign in May and departed in December, told Politico. “I filed a complaint with HR, but the follow-up I received left me feeling as though I needed to make myself smaller or change who I was to fit into the office culture.”

The Warren campaign confirmed the departures to The Hill and does not dispute the allegations.

“We strive for an inclusive environment and work hard to learn and improve,” Warren campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman said in a statement to The Hill. “We have an organization of more than a thousand people, and whenever we hear concerns, we take them seriously.

"It’s important that everyone who is part of our team has a voice and can be heard," she continued. "That’s why we are proud that we have a unionized staff and clear processes for issues to be addressed.”

Last month the New York Times reported that Warren’s opponent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE, also has had issues retaining people of color on his staff. Some staffers cited similar complaints, such as being asked to translate materials when they did not speak Spanish.

Warren has been endorsed by her former opponent, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroIowa meltdown threatens future of state's caucuses Trump supports Iowa's first-in-the-nation voting status after Democratic caucus chaos Iowa and New Hampshire haters should think twice MORE, who has been floated as a potential running mate. He, as well as comedian Cristela Alonzo will serve as surrogates for her in a series of campaign events throughout Texas next week with an emphasis on courting the Latino vote in the Super Tuesday state.