Warren campaign to host series of events in Texas

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign announced Thursday that it will host a series of events in Texas next week in an attempt to court the Latino vote.

The events start in San Antonio on Monday and end in Houston on Friday. Warren will not physically be at the events and will rely on surrogates, such as former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who threw his support to Warren after ending his presidential bid.

The campaign will also host events in Laredo, Corpus Christi and McAllen — each a densely Hispanic Democratic enclave in the state.

Castro’s mother, Rosie Castro, a civil rights leader, will also serve as a surrogate to Warren’s campaign, as well as actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo. A McAllen native, Alonzo was heavily involved in the Castro presidential campaign and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDemocrat attacks Trump's rhetoric, policies in Spanish-language State of the Union response The Hill's Campaign Report: Four-way sprint to Iowa finish line Bustos says she has reached out to former 2020 hopefuls about boosting House Democrats MORE's (D-Texas) campaign for Senate.

Texas will hold its primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, along with several other states and has 38 electoral votes. Warren has a large presence in the state, with staff spread through San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and the Rio Grande Valley.

On Thursday Politico reported that multiple women of color left Warren’s Nevada staff citing racial insensitivity, particularly toward Latinos. Nevada is the only early primary state with a significant Latino population.