AP unable to declare winner in Iowa caucuses

The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in Iowa's Democratic caucuses after irregularities and inconsistencies marred the results.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) in the first-in-the-nation caucus state by just 1/10th of a percentage point. Both candidates have declared victory in the caucuses, with Sanders becoming the latest to do so on Thursday.

“The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Because of a tight margin between former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to determine a winner at this point,” said Sally Buzbee, the AP’s senior vice president and executive editor, according to the news outlet.

The full caucus results have been delayed for days following reporting irregularities and technical difficulties with an app used by caucus officials to send tallies to the state party in Des Moines.

Since then, the Iowa Democratic Party has gradually released partial results, though new concerns have emerged about the accuracy of those tallies after reports of errors and inconsistencies.

The mounting concerns about the precision of the count prompted Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE to call for a recanvassing of the vote on Thursday. Such a recanvass would mean reviewing the worksheets used by each caucus site, a process that would surely delay the results even longer.

The Iowa Democratic Party has said that it is prepared to recanvass the results if one of the candidates requests that it do so.

An analysis of the results that have been released so far shows a number of errors and inconsistencies, some of which appear to contradict the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus rules.

One example in Indianola’s second precinct in Warren County, first identified by The New York Times, shows Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.) picking up support on the final caucus alignment even though neither was recorded as viable in the first alignment — an apparent violation of caucus rules.

In the same precinct, two other candidates, Tom Steyer Tom Fahr Steyer2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election 2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire MORE and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval Patrick2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos MORE, lost votes in the final alignment, even though both were apparently viable in the first alignment.

The Iowa Democratic Party has already identified and corrected some mistakes in the reporting process.

Still, the candidates have expressed frustration with the reporting issues in Iowa. Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire on Thursday, Sanders criticized the Iowa Democratic Party as “unprepared.”

“They put forth such a complicated process, relied on untested technology,” he said, later adding, “What will not happen again if I have anything to say about it is a caucus this complicated.”

Updated at 7 p.m.