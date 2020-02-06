New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg

Rep. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillOvernight Defense: Dems raise pressure on Esper to block border wall funds | Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate | Day one dominated by fight over rules House Dems express 'deepening concern' over plans to take .2B from Pentagon for border wall How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE (D-N.J.), a freshman lawmaker who unseated a Republican incumbent in 2018, is backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE in the Democratic presidential race.

“I served in the Navy with members of our military community dedicated to making our country safer and stronger, and it’s clear we need the same level of commitment from our political leaders,” Sherrill said in a statement Thursday. “Mike Bloomberg embodies the integrity we need from leadership and I am proud to give my support to him today.”

The Navy veteran lauded Bloomberg’s work on gun reform, his commitment to invest in New Jersey’s infrastructure and his plans to help veterans.

“I’m confident he will move this country forward into a bright future,” Sherrill added.

Sherrill’s endorsement came one day before Bloomberg plans to deliver a speech on protecting veterans and military families in Norfolk, Va.

“Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is a true patriot, a leader with integrity and the courage to act on her convictions, and we need more people like her in elected office,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “She deserves to work with a president whose allegiance is to the country, not himself, and who is as committed as she is to rebuilding our infrastructure, reducing gun violence, and honoring our veterans — and that’s what I’ll be.”

Sherrill had backed Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire Early winners and losers from the Iowa caucuses Iowa meltdown threatens future of state's caucuses MORE (D-N.J.), along with the rest of the New Jersey congressional delegation, before he dropped out of the contest.

Bloomberg, a late entry to the race, has been rising in recent polls. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows the billionaire candidate at 10.6 percent support, placing him in fourth place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Bloomberg decided to skip the first four nominating states, including Monday’s Iowa caucuses and next week’s New Hampshire primary, focusing instead on the March 3 Super Tuesday states.