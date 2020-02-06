Rep. Andy Kim to endorse Buttigieg

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) will announce his endorsement of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE this Friday, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) appear to have come out of the Iowa Democratic caucuses on Monday as the top two, though the results are still not complete. On Thursday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE called for a recanvass of the results..

Buttigieg represents a more moderate sect of the Democratic electorate while Sanders is the most left-of-center candidate in the race.

Kim and Buttigieg were Rhodes Scholars at Oxford University together. He is the seventh House member to endorse Buttigieg. Reps. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackStuck in DC for impeachment, senators hold ground in Iowa Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE (D-Iowa) and Rep. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Overnight Defense: Dems raise pressure on Esper to block border wall funds | Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate | Day one dominated by fight over rules House Dems express 'deepening concern' over plans to take .2B from Pentagon for border wall MORE (D-Md.) also endorsed him.

Kim's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.