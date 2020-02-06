Sanders: I wish other Republicans shared Romney's 'sense of decency'

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) praised Republican Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyYang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' MORE (R-Utah) for his vote to convict President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' MORE on the charge of abuse of power, telling voters on Thursday more Republicans should follow Romney's example.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump on Wednesday of both charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — putting an end the impeachment proceedings that started late last year.

"I think that Mitt Romney showed a great deal of courage and I wish there were other Republicans that shared the same sense of decency," Sanders, who voted to convict Trump on both counts, said at a CNN town hall.

The Vermont senator's comments come one day after Romney shocked Washington and broke with his party to vote to convict Trump on the one impeachment article, saying “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights.”

Romney voted against the second article of impeachment accusing the president of obstruction of Congress, which failed strictly along party lines.

The former 2012 Republican presidential nominee also received praise from a number of his Democratic counterparts, including Democratic presidential contender Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand Bennet2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Romney shocks GOP with vote to convict 2020 Democrats ramped up private flight spending in final months of 2019 MORE (D-Colo.), who said it “restores my faith in democracy.”

However, Republicans expressed disappointment in Romney's decision, and Trump publicly criticized Romney for the vote.