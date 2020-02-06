Warren takes 'full responsibility' over report of women of color leaving campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass) said Thursday she takes “full responsibility” over concerns voiced by a half-dozen women of color who reportedly departed Warren’s presidential campaign in Nevada over complaints of a toxic work environment.

“I believe these women without any equivocation, and I apologize personally that they had a bad experience on the campaign,” Warren said Thursday on MSNBC.

Her comments were in response to a Politico report published earlier that day about the women departing the campaign. The women told Politico they felt tokenized by senior leadership on the campaign and were often silenced.

Warren said she works hard to build an “open” environment where “everyone is welcomed and celebrated” to bring “their whole self to work every day.”

“But I'm also very aware that racism and oppression in this country have left a long legacy and it creates the kind of toxicity where ... power structures people take advantage of other people,” Warren said.

“It’s something for which we have to be constantly vigilant and constantly determined to do better,” she continued. “I take responsibility for this and I’m working with my team to address these concerns.”

Politico reported the six staffers left the Nevada team since November.

The development comes before Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses.