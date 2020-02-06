Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential hopeful and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Yang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' MORE's attacks on Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyYang congratulates Romney for 'voting his conscious and character' in convicting Trump McConnell 'disappointed' by Romney impeachment vote, but 'I'm going to need his support' Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' MORE (R-Utah) on Thursday after the senator's vote to convict the president on one charge during the impeachment trial, calling Trump's remarks "disgraceful."

"It was disgraceful, especially to hear the way he attacked Sen. Romney for clearly following his own conscience and being more concerned about, as Sen. Romney clearly was, more concerned about the judgment of history and perhaps about his relationship with God, than about party loyalty," Buttigieg told CNN's Chris Cuomo at a town hall.

Romney took the political world by surprise on Wednesday when he voted to convict Trump on the charge of abuse of power, saying “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights.” However, he did not vote to convict the president on the second charge of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

Trump in turn launched a series of attacks on the Utah senator, who has had a contentious relationship with the president for years.

"Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong Trump tweets video that claims Romney is a 'Democrat secret asset' Licensing reform by the states will lift Americans from poverty MORE as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump later referred to Romney during the National Prayer Breakfast, claiming that he used his faith as a justification to convict the president.