Buttigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential hopeful and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election Iowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire MORE's support has surged in New Hampshire ahead of the state's primary, according to a new WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University daily tracking poll released on Thursday night.

Buttigieg's support shot up four points to 23 percent in the state over the past 24 hours, according to the survey. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Democrats to issue 'minor correction' to latest caucus results The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats tout Obama ties as race shifts to New Hampshire Tlaib: DNC rules committee members working on Bloomberg campaign is a 'conflict of interest' MORE (I-Vt.) still leads with 24 percent support, but the latest results put the two candidates closer in a virtual tie.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Male candidates who think they are better positioned to beat Trump are wrong 2020 candidates condemn Senate for acquitting Trump, set sights on election On The Money: Pro-union bill draws 2020 battle lines | Companies added 291,000 jobs last month: survey | Warren touts Obama's 2010 praise for consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.) came in with 13 percent support in the poll, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Pence celebrates Trump's acquittal: 'It's over, America' Biden offers advice to young people with stutters: It's important 'to not let that define them' MORE garnered 11 percent support in the Granite State.

The latest tracking poll number comes as Buttigieg and Sanders are locked in a dead-heat in Iowa after the first-in-the-nation caucuses with 100 percent of the results in.

Buttigieg leads by a narrow margin with 26. 2 percent among Iowa State Delegate Equivalents, while Sanders is on his heels at 26.1 percent.

Despite the tight race, both campaigns declared victory on Thursday night.

"It's fantastic news to hear that we won," Buttigieg said at a CNN town hall in Manchester, N.H. "I want to say that Senator Sanders had a great night too, and I want to congratulate him and his supporters."

Meanwhile, senior Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver released a statement touting what they said was a win in Iowa.

“Tonight's release of data by the Iowa Democratic Party confirms Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Iowa caucus,” Weaver said.

The WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University daily tracking poll is made up of a two-day rolling sample of 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percent.