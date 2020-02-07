Former Trump Navy secretary endorses Bloomberg White House bid

Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer announced on Friday that he was endorsing former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergNew Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg Sanders blasts DNC rules that could allow Bloomberg to debate Sanders adviser: Bloomberg 'may have all the money, but we definitely have all the people' MORE's bid for the White House.

In a release, Spencer, who was appointed by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE, said: "I have the utmost confidence that Mike will faithfully execute his duty as Commander in Chief."

Spencer also said that he believes that Bloomberg will restore the U.S.'s global reputation while helping the country's veterans.

Spencer served in the Trump administration but was forced to resign after he condemned the president's acquittal of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with the dead body of a teenage ISIS fighter.

Bloomberg and Spencer are expected to jointly address veterans and military families in Norfolk, Va., where Bloomberg will unveil his plan for the military, ABC News reports.

According to FEC filings, Spencer has historically supported Republicans in the past, giving sizable donations to both Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyButtigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders: I wish other Republicans shared Romney's 'sense of decency' Romney says he expects 'unimaginable' consequences after impeachment vote MORE's and George W. Bush's presidential campaigns.