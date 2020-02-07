Sanders casts Buttigieg as billionaire favorite in fight for New Hampshire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) is casting Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE as the preferred candidate of the billionaire class, as polls show the former South Bend, Ind., mayor surging in New Hampshire and catching up to Sanders ahead of next week's primary.

Speaking on Friday at Saint Anselm College, Sanders read a list of news headlines about how Buttigieg has raised the most money from billionaires and described him as the favorite candidate for Wall Street donors.

“I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy, but we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political process,” Sanders said.

“Do you think if you’re collecting money from dozens of dozens of billionaires you’re going to stand up to the drug companies and you’re going to throw their CEOs in jail if they’re acting criminally…do you think that’s going to happen?” he added.

Sanders's remarks were made to a group of local party leaders, businesspeople and students who gathered to hear him speak at the traditional “Politics and Eggs” breakfast, a must-stop for all White House hopefuls.

The new attacks come as polls find Sanders and Buttigieg locked in a close race in New Hampshire ahead of Friday’s debate and Tuesday’s primary.

The Iowa caucuses are still too close to call and the state party’s bungling of the data has made the race difficult to analyze, but it appears that Sanders will win the popular vote and split the delegate haul with Buttigieg, who outperformed spectacularly in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Buttigieg’s Iowa showing has given him a burst of momentum in New Hampshire, where the latest Boston Globe-Suffolk University daily tracking poll finds him catching Sanders and pulling into a statistical tie.