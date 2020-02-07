Trump says he's going to continue hosting rallies if he wins next term

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE on Friday said he would continue to host rallies even if he is elected to a second term in the White House.

“Can you believe how fast we’re going? We’ll keep the rallies going if we win. Even when we win next time, we’ll do rallies," Trump said in an off-hand remark while delivering an address at an Opportunity Now summit in Charlotte, N.C.

The speech itself was similar to a Trump rally. The president used signature lines from the campaign trail, pointing to the crowd to "look at all the fake news back there."

At one point the crowd chanted “four more years.”

Trump has hosted rallies in the past while not in campaign season after he took office in 2017.

If he is elected to a second term, future rallies would not serve the point of keeping him in the White House. But the rallies can be useful to Trump for driving the news cycle and putting pressure on political allies and rivals.

Trump also revels in the rallies, which could be another reason he is not going to give them up.