Patrick says he sees path beyond New Hampshire despite low polling

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential hopeful Deval Patrick Deval PatrickAP unable to declare winner in Iowa caucuses The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass Iowa caucus results contain errors, inconsistencies: NYT MORE said Friday that he believes he has a path forward in the race after New Hampshire despite low support in state and national polls.

"We have an organization in place in South Carolina," the former governor of Massachusetts told reporters at an event at the Islamic Center of New Hampshire. "We're up on TV and digital ads there and have been for weeks now. I've been in the state, just like here in New Hampshire, more than any other candidate.

"We have a small organization in Nevada, and how rapidly we build that depends a lot on what happens here in New Hampshire, frankly," he continued. "I feel good. There's a path for me."

Patrick, who entered the race in November, has struggled to gain traction in the polls, including New Hampshire, where he is well-known as a former New England governor.

A WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released late on Thursday showed Patrick with just 3 percent support among New Hampshire voters.

However, he said that the national media is not picking up the same story he's seeing on the ground when talking to voters.

“We continue to campaign the way I campaign and the way I govern, which is about getting as close to people as possible," Patrick said.

“It’s important to us that we beat expectations here,” he added. “The expectations generally, not mine, are low because pundits and pollsters keep telling them they should be low. When you consider the number of undecided voters even this late, I keep making the point I’m not late for you, and people are responding.”